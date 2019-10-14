Kuwait buys $281m worth of armoured vehicles from US

The Pentagon has agreed to sell Kuwait 19 armoured recovery vehicles and associated heavy equipment to the tune of $281 million, the New Khaleej reported yesterday.

The M88 Recovery Vehicle is one of the largest armoured recovery vehicles and it is referred to as HERCULES – Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lifting Extraction System. It would be used to ensure the sustainability of Kuwait’s new tank defence system.

According to the Defence and Security Cooperation Agency in the Pentagon, Kuwait would not face any difficulties in absorbing this heavy equipment and its additional services.

HERCULES is able to pull 80 tonnes and its arm its able to lift 70 tonnes. It is now being manufactured by BAE Systems.

READ: Kuwait urges army vigilance against possible threats