Kuwait urges army vigilance against possible threats

Kuwaiti deputy prime minister on Tuesday urged the army to “exercise utmost vigilance” to counter potential dangers that may undermine security and stability in the country, according to the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), reports Anadolu Agency.

Remarks by Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, who also serves as the defense and foreign minister, came during a meeting with senior officers with the armed forces.

The meeting comes after a drone near the coast of Kuwait City was detected Sunday.

Notably, Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, 90, was discharged from a hospital in the US on Friday after undergoing medical tests.

Meanwhile, the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, announced on Monday his country signed an agreement to purchase US patriot missiles.

The crown prince stressed talks with US President Donald Trump focused on enhancing trade and security cooperation between the two countries.

