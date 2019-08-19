Kuwait’s Emir has recovered after health setback

Kuwait’s elderly ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah has recovered from a health setback and is “in a good condition now”, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday, Reuters reports.

It cited the Acting Emiri Diwan Minister Mohammad Dhaifallah Sharar as saying that the 90-year-old Sheikh Sabah had gone through a medical checkup and the results were good.

The agency gave no further details.

Sheikh Sabah was named ruler of the key US regional ally and OPEC oil producer in 2006.