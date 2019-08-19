Nearly 500 Kuwaiti officers investigated in 2018 over violations

The General Department of Control and Inspection at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior referred around 500 police officers and personnel to investigation in 2018 after complaints were filed against them, Alqabas reported.

Sources told the Kuwaiti newspaper that these complaints came from concerned parties and citizens, and varied between abuse of power, arbitrariness, the use of social media in in ways contrary to police law, as well as excessive use of violence.

The department also registered more than 23,609 violations by its officers and personnel, caught during field trips conducted by the department’s inspectors.The recorded irregularities included escape from work, tardiness and absences, violation of discipline, non-compliance with military dress, and failure to perform duties.

The sources added, though, that the abuses made by security personnel were individual cases, since the majority of the employees of the Ministry of Interior are committed to the law, but these individual cases are disturbing because security authorities’ personnel should be role models on and guardians of discipline, order, and the protection of society.The ministry’s leaders have given strict instructions against tolerating any abuse of power or breach of the law among security personnel.