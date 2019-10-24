SDF: 75% of residents of Deir Ez-Zor wanted by Assad

A brigade commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-linked Military Council in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor has stated that the group is prepared to fight the military of the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad if it enters the province, in opposition to a deal of cooperation between the Kurdish groups and the regime.

Speaking to the local news outlet Deir Ezzor 24, the commander stated that the Military Council knows that “more than 75% of the people of Deir Ez-Zor are wanted by the Assad regime, and that the entry of Assad’s forces into the eastern Euphrates will cause a catastrophe, so we will not allow them to enter, and we are ready to face Assad’s forces and the Iranian militias in case they thought or wanted to advance to the eastern Euphrates.”

The unidentified commander insisted that “We have weapons and equipment that can cover a large geographical area. There would be no negotiations with Assad regarding Deir Ez-Zor. We have our own decision and we will not compromise on Deir Ez-Zor.” He added that “Deir Ez-Zor Military Council has restructured itself and drawn up military plans to confront Assad’s forces in case they approached the eastern Euphrates, and the number of the military council members is constantly increasing.”

The brigade commander also dismissed rumours of support for the regime, stressing that “Deir Ez-Zor Council in its military and civilian parts, and the elders and tribal figures are all rejecting Assad, and we are ready to confront him if he tries to approach our territory.”

The statement by the commander took place at a Civil Council held today in the town of Al-Kasrah in the Deir Ez-Zor countryside, which consisted of civilian figures, military leaders and the families of those killed and wounded during the conflict who fought against Daesh.

The Military Council in the province is one of many that were created by the SDF since 2016, and serves as a local branch of the Kurdish-led group which is linked to the People’s Protection Units (YPG). Turkey sees that as the Syrian branch of the internationally designated terrorist organisation the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), and considers all three groups to be terrorist groups.

The Military Council’s promise to face Assad’s army if they enter the province is in opposition to the recent deal struck between the regime and the Kurdish groups.

