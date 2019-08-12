What’s next for Syria? – Reconciliation, Reconstruction, Regression

“There is no national feeling. Between town and town, village and village, family and family, creed and creed, exist intimate jealousies…to render a spontaneous union impossible. The largest indigenous political entity in settled Syria is only the village under its sheikh and in patriarchal Syria the tribe under its chief.” These words were written by a British army colonel in his ‘Syria: the Raw Material’ review of Syria taken from his experience and travels throughout the Levant over a century ago in 1915, decades before the Syrian Arab Republic – or what’s left of it – existed as we know it now.

It must be remembered, of course, that the work by T.E. Lawrence was written at a different time and in a different context: there was no independent country named Syria, merely a collection of major cities – Damascus, Homs, Hama, Aleppo, Beirut, and Jerusalem – with countless surrounding villages and rural populations all under Ottoman rule. Lawrence’s reference to “An Aleppine always calls himself an Aleppine, a Beyrouti a Beyrouti, and so down to the smallest villages” displayed the undefinition, disunity, and patchwork nature of Syria in his day which rings true to this day with regards to its political and ideological tribes. The breakdown in Syrian society and the rapid descent into civil war in 2011 revealed these delicate tears in the very fabric of the country.

Civil wars, by their very nature, destroy all civic bonds that might have previously existed between communities and identity groups, forcing one to remember what the other did to them and their kin. A member of one community kills another, who then retaliates against the aggressor, making them, in turn, respond more harshly before other communities are trampled underneath and form their own web of alliances and enmities. What follows is a vicious cycle of injustice and pent-up vengeance, up to the point in which the original aggressor and victims can no longer be discerned. It is, essentially, the return to a state of tribalism in which every man from every village must take up arms and make the choice of which side to join. At such a point, there is little to no easy path to forgiveness and reconciliation after the atrocities have transgressed the bounds, and this is the case with Syria.

Reconciliation

Since the fall of Daesh and the rapid recapture of territory by the Syrian Army, ‘reconciliation committees’ abound throughout the country at which entire towns and villages formerly under the control of the ‘caliphate’ and other opposition groups have been directed to. The regime of Bashar al-Assad promises them reconciliation and peace, with the promise to build a new Syria hand-in-hand with each other.

Even opposition groups who negotiated with the regime through the regime’s ally Russia were made the same offer and were incorporated into the Fifth Corps, a unit of the Syrian Army under the supervision and training of Russia which granted them a certain level protection. The groups under the Fifth Corps could patrol their own portions of territory as part of the negotiations and were deployed to other areas alongside the Syrian Army to fight as part of it. When Russia withdrew its protection from the Fifth Corps as the six-month deadline passed, however, the territories were handed over to the regime and its paramilitaries and Syria’s military security and intelligence began the widespread arrests of the militants and potential dissidents, including children, young men of military age, and high-ranking commanders who joined the Corps.

The same process was inflicted on Syrian refugees who lived in neighbouring countries such as Lebanon: the offer of peace was made and accepted; they crossed the border with dreams of rebuilding their lives and were met with arrest, interrogation, and in many cases torture.

Such prospects, along with the dread of being again subjected to the ever-watchful eye of the Syrian intelligence services, have deterred the people of provinces not yet captured by the regime such as Idlib from surrendering and negotiating.

Reconstruction

Following Al-Assad’s suppression of the revolution, one of the primary issues the regime – as well as international investors – would need to consider in order to build upon his fragile semi-legitimacy is the reconstruction of Syria. The United Nations (UN) has put the cost of the country’s reconstruction at around $250 billion, which is roughly the size of the Egyptian economy and four times the size of Syria’s pre-war GDP.

There is one problem, however: no one wants to invest in Syria’s construction, at least not directly. Since the Arab League has considered allowing Syria back into its fold, there has been talk of its Arab neighbours contributing to the effort, but neither them nor US and the European Union want to play a role until there is a political transition in the war-torn country.

As an unnamed Western diplomat told the US-based magazine The Atlantic, “Assad is a principal obstacle to rehabilitation of Syria, and eventually the Alawite business class and those who support the regime externally will find that he’s a liability and an albatross that will grow,” The diplomat also added that Syria itself does not have any ability to rebuild its devastated infrastructure, claiming that “I’m told that before the war, the capital budget was $60 billion, and last year the capital budget was $300 million, of which only 20 percent was actually spent. Not only does it not have the money, but they don’t have administrative political capacity to build the country.”

The only foreseeable contributors to the reconstruction of Syria are those who supported Assad during the conflict, which is not a very long list and consists namely of Russia and Iran. Russia’s investment, however, will reportedly be limited due to its own economic struggles resulting from the strict sanctions imposed on it by the US and EU, as well as Russian businesses being wary of investing in the reconstruction. That being said, there has been talk of Russian companies seeking to get involved in Syria’s governmental structures and needs, including the Information Technology (IT) sector.

A player which is entirely willing to invest in Syria is its giant Shiite ally to the east: Iran. Throughout the past few years, apart from providing a dedicated military and advisory role to the Assad regime, Iran has taken steps to heavily invest in Syria’s post-war infrastructure such as its agreement earlier this year to build 200,000 housing units in the capital Damascus and reports of Iran buying up real estate in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

Investing in a country’s reconstruction is, in effect, recognising the legitimacy of the government which rules over it, and so it is still too early to say whether states other than its allies would be willing to do so. Seeing that any external efforts at reconstruction and investment depend on the stability of the country, however, this does not seem to a possibility on any large scale in the near future, despite the regime’s regaining of ground.

Regression

Transcending any reconciliation and reconstruction efforts is the ever-present threat to the regime of a resurgence in hostilities and a subsequent regression into another civil war, and that threat is a real one. The Turkish military, along with its opposition proxy groups, currently holds a large swathe of territory in northern Syria consisting of major towns such as Afrin, Azaz, Al-Bab, and Jarabulus, with a view to expand east of the Euphrates River through the use of the deal it struck with the US in August to establish a safe zone. Meanwhile, the Kurdish militias such as the Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG) continue to hold territory in north-east Syria, rebel groups are stubbornly holding their ground in Idlib province against the air and land assault by the regime and Russia, and on top of that Iran and Russia are vying for influence over the country.

There are simply too many actors involved in the conflict and too few solutions to repackage Syria as it once was that the most likely outcome of post-war Syria would be a one that is divided. Even if Syria were miraculously to be united again, it would be by the iron fist of the Assad dynasty, while the seething feeling of revenge in millions of resettled Syrians will lay beneath the surface, ready to erupt once more. Such conflicts do not disappear, but only lay dormant when repressed, just as the 1982 massacre of a Muslim Brotherhood uprising in Hama by Bashar al-Assad’s father Hafez al-Assad was in many ways the predecessor of today’s conflict and the discontent from which it sprung.

