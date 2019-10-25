Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gaza Strip: Israeli army injures 77 Palestinians

October 25, 2019 at 8:56 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
An injured Palestinian is being carried away after Israeli forces attacked protesters during the Great March of Return on 25 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Midde East Monitor]
The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that 77 Palestinians were injured on Friday evening as a result of the Israeli army assault on the weekly marches in the eastern Gaza Strip, reports Anadolu Agency.

The ministry said in a statement that 31 of the wounded were hit by live bullets.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, more than 320 protesters have been killed – and thousands more wounded – by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

The Israeli constant attack on Gaza – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

