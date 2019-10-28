Hamas says its ready for elections

Hamas met with Palestinian factions and the head of the Central Election Committee and informed them they were ready for elections on 28 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas met with Palestinian factions and the head of the Central Election Committee and informed them they were ready for elections on 28 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas met with Palestinian factions and the head of the Central Election Committee and informed them they were ready for elections on 28 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas met with Palestinian factions and the head of the Central Election Committee and informed them they were ready for elections on 28 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas met with Palestinian factions and the head of the Central Election Committee and informed them they were ready for elections on 28 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas met with Palestinian factions and the head of the Central Election Committee and informed them they were ready for elections on 28 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas met with Palestinian factions and the head of the Central Election Committee and informed them they were ready for elections on 28 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Hamas today informed Palestinian factions and the head of the Central Election Committee, Hanna Nasser, that it is ready for the elections and agrees to hold them and facilitate the requirements for their success.

“Hamas is ready for a partnership and alliance with all those who agree and meet with it in the face of the Israeli occupation and the advancement of our Palestinian national project,” the movement’s spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Qanu said.

He stressed that managing Palestinian affairs and facing the challenges that afflict the Palestinian cause requires “our people’s voice”.

For his part, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar stressed his movement’s readiness for elections.

Sinwar said: “We are always ready for elections and we will make them a lever to correct strategic paths in the history of our people.”

He added: “We have been and will continue to be with the choices of our people,” and “we will never disagree with them”.