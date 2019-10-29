Former Trump advisor says Lebanese protests are against Hezbollah

A former advisor of US President Donald Trump has claimed that the people of Lebanon are protesting against Hezbollah, Quds Press reported on Monday. Walid Phares was Trump’s advisor for Middle East affairs during his election campaign.

Phares revealed that certain Lebanese activists had already contacted the Americans and others in the Middle East regarding the protests. Calling on Trump to help the Lebanese get rid of Hezbollah, he pointed out that two million Lebanese protested in Beirut and other cities against the “corruption and threats of terrorist” Hezbollah. “They are looking at you as a leader of the free world and their voice for justice. They want to liberate Lebanon one more time.”

The US citizen of Lebanese origin said that the “real” protesters are the normal citizens. “They are more courageous and clearer than those organised ‘bourgeoises’ who refuse to recognise until now that this intifada [uprising] is aimed at Hezbollah.”

He pointed out that the activists have called for international protection for the people on the streets who are subject to Hezbollah’s “violence and terrorism”.

