Syria regime and opposition begin talks in Geneva

Hosted by the UN, representatives of the Syrian regime and Syrian opposition sat together in Geneva yesterday to discuss the country’s future constitution.

According to UN News, the UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen addressed the participants: “The future constitution belongs to Syrians, to the Syrian people and them alone.”

“Today could become the beginning of something new, something meaningful for Syria and for Syrians everywhere. And this will be led by you, and you only, as both Co-Chairs have emphasized. Together, we can make this come through; tomorrow, the hard work begins.”

The meetings at the UN Headquarters at Geneva included 50 members of the Syrian regime, 50 from the opposition and 50 representatives of Syrian NGOs.

In parallel with this, a 15-member committee, made up of each of the three groups, will meet to draft the constitution depending on what is voted on by the 150-member committee.

