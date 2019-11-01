Hezbollah parliamentary bloc: Hariri’s resignation will waste time

Lebanese Hezbollah parliamentary bloc, Loyalty to the Resistance warned that the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s government “will contribute to the waste of the available time to implement reforms, not to mention the time allotted to approve the 2020 state budget”.

“This urges all political forces to assume responsibility for remedying the consequences of the post-resignation period while the country is still subject to aggressive threats and interventions on the one hand and the absence of laws on the other,” it said in a statement.

The bloc hoped that parliamentary consultations will follow their normal course to start the formation of a government capable of carrying out its tasks in terms of achieving monetary and economic stability and addressing corruption.

It also called on the Central Bank to take all the necessary measures to ensure that the monetary situation in the country does not collapse.

Since 17 October, Lebanon has witnessed popular protests against rampant corruption, unemployment and increased taxes in the 2020 budget.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on Tuesday in response to the protesters’ demands.

READ: Lebanon’s Hariri vows to hold those who ‘stole from him’ to account