Lebanon’s Hariri vows to hold those who ‘stole from him’ to account

Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has vowed to hold those who betrayed him, stole from him and benefitted from him to account.

Taking to Twitter, Hariri said they are “known, listed, and each will be held accountable, God willing.”

On Wednesday, he called on his supporters to cooperate with the army forces in the streets, and not to cause chaos or slide into provocations.

Protests are continuing in Lebanon for the sixteenth day, despite Hariri’s resignation, however banks reopened for the first time today.

Hariri became prime minister in December 2016, he previously held the position from November 2009 to June 2011. His father, Rafic Hariri, previously held the seat from 1992 to 1998 and again from 2000 until his resignation on 20 October 2004. He was assassinated in Beirut in 2005.

Hariri previously resigned by his post in November 2017 during a visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh. However reports at the time implied that Hariri was being forced to step down by the kingdom’s authorities who were holding him against his will.

He later suspended his decision and retuned to post – and Lebanon – weeks later.