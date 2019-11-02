Houthis down US-made drone in north Yemen

Houthi militias announced on Friday downing a US-made spying drone in the north of Yemen, Anadolu Agency reported.

This announcement was made in a brief statement by the military spokesman of the militia, Yahya Sarei.

He affirmed that the drone was shot down while it was carrying out “hostile” and “espionage” activities on the borders with Saudi Arabia.

No more details were issued by the source, according to Anadolu Agency.