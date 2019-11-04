Israel extends detention of female Palestinian MP

An Israeli court yesterday extended the detention of female Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar, Al-Wattan Voice reported.

Jarrar is currently being investigated inside Israeli jails.

She is a senior leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Israeli occupation have arrested Jarrar twice since 2015. She was released from Israeli jails in February after spending 20 months in prison.

No details have been given as to why she was re-arrested.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned her arrest and that of its other members.

“Detention of the MP Khalida Jarrar one of the Israeli actions that exposes Israel’s ugly face in relation to human rights and disrespect of the international law,” Hamas said in a statement following the arrest.

