Israel extends detention of female Palestinian MP

November 4, 2019 at 12:27 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Member of Palestinian Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and former lawmaker at the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) Khalida Jarrar (C) is seen as she is welcomed by her supporters and relatives after she was released from detention lasted 20 months, at her house in Nablus, West Bank on 28 February 2019. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
An Israeli court yesterday extended the detention of female Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar, Al-Wattan Voice reported.

Jarrar is currently being investigated inside Israeli jails.

She is a senior leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Israeli occupation have arrested Jarrar twice since 2015. She was released from Israeli jails in February after spending 20 months in prison.

No details have been given as to why she was re-arrested.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned her arrest and that of its other members.

“Detention of the MP Khalida Jarrar one of the Israeli actions that exposes Israel’s ugly face in relation to human rights and disrespect of the international law,” Hamas said in a statement following the arrest.

