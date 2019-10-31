Israel re-arrests Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar

Just eight months after her release, Israeli occupation forces today arrested Palestinian female lawmaker Khalida Jarrar from her house in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Her lawyer Sahar Francis said Shin Bet security services stormed Jarrar’s house in the early morning and arrested her.

Jarrar was released from Israeli jail in February after spending 20 months in administrative detention.

First Deputy Speaker of the Palestinian Parliament Ahmad Bahar condemned Jarrar’s detention and called for the free world to put pressure on Israel in order to release her and all the other Palestinian MPs.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned the detention of Jarrar and its other members.

“Detention of the MP Khalida Jarrar one of the Israeli actions that exposes Israel’s ugly face in relation to human rights and disrespect of the international law,” Hamas said in a statement following the arrest.

