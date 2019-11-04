Thousands of Yemenis demonstrate against UAE in Socotra island

Thousands of Yemenis protested on Sunday in Hadibu, capital and largest city of Socotra island against the United Arab Emirates, UAE and accused it of supporting chaos and tearing the social fabric.

The protesters marched through several streets before stopping in front of the Arab coalition forces headquarters in the island.

A member of the Southern National Coalition, Ahmed Jamaan condemned in a statement what he called “chaos spread by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council including blocking streets and disrupting public and private interests”.

The protesters expressed their support for the legitimacy of President, Rabbo Mansour Hadi as well as Governor, Ramzi Mahrous’s efforts to apply law and order.

