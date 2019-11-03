2 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemen border

Two Saudi soldiers were killed near border with war-torn Yemen, the official SPA news agency reported on Saturday.

SPA did not provide details about the time and circumstances of the deaths, saying only that the two soldiers “were martyred in the defense of religion and homeland” in the southern Jizan region.

Saudi Arabia is leading a Sunni coalition that launched a massive air campaign in 2015 against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who overran much of Yemen a year earlier.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.