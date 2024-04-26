World Court to rule Tuesday on case accusing Germany of facilitating Gaza genocide

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Friday that it will rule Tuesday on a case accusing Germany of facilitating genocide in Israel’s months-long offensive on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“On Tuesday, 30 April 2024, the International Court of Justice will deliver its Order on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Nicaragua in the case concerning Alleged Breaches of Certain International Obligations in respect of the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the Court said in a statement.

According to the statement, a public sitting will take place at 3 pm (1300GMT) at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Nawaf Salam, the Court’s head, will read out its rulings.

Nicaragua initiated proceedings against Germany at the World Court, accusing Berlin of facilitating genocide in Gaza by providing political and military support to Israel.

At a hearing earlier this month, Nicaragua requested the Court issue emergency measures for Germany to stop its arms exports to Israel and reverse its decision to suspend funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA.

After the German delegation concluded its arguments, Salam ended the two-day hearing, and said the Court would soon rule on Nicaragua’s request for emergency measures.

Germany remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, despite growing public pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said Germany bears special responsibility for Israel because of its Nazi history.

