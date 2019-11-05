Sudan’s opposition forces support Bashir’s extradition to ICC

Sudan’s Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which led the protests that toppled former President Omar Al-Bashir, announced that they have agreed to extradite the former leader to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“We have no objection in handing over Al-Bashir to the ICC. All the members of the Forces of Freedom and Change agree on that,” said Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, a leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change, t on Sunday.

“If Al-Bashir escapes prosecution at home for the crimes he committed, he will be punished in the ICC abroad,” he added.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Al-Bashir on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Al-Bashir, who was ousted by the Sudanese army in April following months of anti- government protests, denies the charges against him.

