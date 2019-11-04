Sudan’s Ministry of Justice: ‘We have not decided to extradite wanted persons to ICC’

Sudan’s Ministry of Justice denied on Saturday reports about the minister’s consent to hand over those implicated in human rights violations to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ministry revealed in a press statement that “The Minister of Justice stressed during his meeting with the delegation of End Impunity Organization, last week, the efforts made by the ministry and the transitional government to ensure justice for victims of human rights violations, and end impunity. However, he did not address the issue of handing criminals over to the ICC.”

Read: Trump’s refusal to remove Sudan from terror list may force interim government to make tough decisions