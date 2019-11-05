Yemen government, separatist council sign Riyadh deal

The Yemeni government and the separatist council today signed a deal to end the conflict over several southern cities, including Aden.

The agreement was signed between the Yemeni government and the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister Salem Al-Khanbashi, representing the Yemeni government; and Nasser Al-Khabaji, the representative of the STC, signed the agreement in the presence of Yemeni, Arab and other foreign leaders and politicians.

Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed attended the signing ceremony.

READ: Thousands of Yemenis demonstrate against UAE in Socotra island