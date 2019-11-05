Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen government, separatist council sign Riyadh deal

November 5, 2019
Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Saeed al-Khanbashi (R) and Southern Transitional Council (STC) representative Nasser al-Habci (L) are seen during a signing ceremony of 'Riyadh Agreement' between the Yemeni government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed separatist forces, Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 05, 2019. [BANDAR ALGALOUD/SAUDI KINGDOM COUNCIL/HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency]
The Yemeni government and the separatist council today signed a deal to end the conflict over several southern cities, including Aden.

The agreement was signed between the Yemeni government and the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister Salem Al-Khanbashi, representing the Yemeni government; and Nasser Al-Khabaji, the representative of the STC, signed the agreement in the presence of Yemeni, Arab and other foreign leaders and politicians.

Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed attended the signing ceremony.

