Russia’s Lavrov denies any secret agreements with Washington on Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied any secret agreements on Syria between his country and the United States.

He said at a joint press conference in Moscow, with his Burundian counterpart, Ezechiel Neibigira, that Moscow has not signed any agreement with Washington on the Syrian locations from which the terrorist organizations have withdrawn.

Lavrov ruled out the possibility of reaching an agreement with the United States, regarding the situation in Syria, describing the US presence in Syria as “illegal”.

He added: “Reaching a long term accord with a country that shows contradictory behaviour regarding improving the situation in Syria and boosting the Syrian territorial integrity will not be productive.”

“I don’t see a reason for making secret agreements (in Syria),” Lavrov said, stressing that the agreement reached by Moscow and Ankara in Sochi, last October, is clearly implemented so far.