Syria constitution drafting committee concludes first round of talks

The mini-constitution drafting committee of Syria yesterday concluded the first round of talks at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

The delegations representing the Syrian opposition, the regime and civil society organisations left without speaking to the media, however they are expected to make a statement and announce the results of the talks today.

The opposition delegation said on social media that “the mini constitutional committee has ended its sessions for Thursday, during which it completed discussions on ideas and issues presented by members of the expanded committee during their meetings last week.”

The committee has also “discussed issues such as the rule of law and its relation with the freedom of citizens, the legitimacy of arrests and courts’ justice, state neutrality and a review of the Syrian constitutional experience,” it said.

The opposition added that its delegation had focused on the file of detainees and disclosing the fate of those in enforced disappearance.

The opposition noted that the committee has also discussed the 12 fundamental principles adopted in Geneva 8, which were approved by the regime during the Sochi Conference.

Meanwhile, the opposition High Negotiations Committee said it had submitted two documents to the United Nations on the cessation of escalation in the ​​de-escalation area in Idlib province, and another on continuing talks on the transitional government and elections.

UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, is expected to announce the conclusion of the first round of talks which began last week at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva as well as the date of the new round of talks.