Lebanese newspaper reveals matters discussed during Hariri and Hezbollah meeting

While the Lebanese consultations are still at a standstill, Al Liwaa newspaper revealed the matters discussed during the meeting between the prime minister of the caretaker government, Saad Al-Hariri, and Hezbollah’s delegation.

“The political assistant of Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Hussein Khalil, informed Hariri during a meeting yesterday that the party supports the formation of an 18-minister government headed equally by Muslims and Christians, comprising four Sunni ministers, four Shiites, one Druze and nine Christians. Of the Christian faith representatives there will be four Maronites, two Orthodox, one Catholic, one minister representing Armenians and another representing the popular movement,” announced the newspaper.

Al Liwaa also pointed out that Hezbollah had no objections to the new government being composed of technocratic ministers.

The Lebanese newspaper, Al-Binaa, disclosed that “the political endeavours, which started with the meeting between Hariri and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, and progressed to a meeting between Hariri and President Michel Aoun on Thursday, are still on hold, as Hariri rejects the formation of a government that is not headed by him and does not include Bassil, while Aoun rejects the formation of a government headed by Hariri that does not include Bassil.”

Lebanese parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, had earlier insisted on nominating Hariri to head the government, believing that his presidency of the new government would serve the interests of Lebanon.

It is expected that Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, will deliver a speech on the occasion of Martyrs Day next Monday, in which he will address the overall political situation in Lebanon and the region.

Hariri submitted the resignation of his government on 29 October, against the backdrop of continued protests against the poor economic situation.

Lebanese political parties are making efforts to form a new government that is expected to resolve the current crisis.