Internet service partially restored in Iraq

The Internet service is being partially and intermittently restored in some parts of Iraq, including the capital Baghdad, after it was cut off for days by officials trying to keep anti-government protests under control.

Internet service across the country has been shut down since Tuesday as protesters in the country continued to demand better living conditions.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said in a statement on Saturday that the government’s decision to block the service is because “it is being used to promote violence, hatred and conspiracy against the homeland and disrupt public life”.

Since 25 October, Iraq has been witness to violent anti-establishment protests that left at least 260 protesters dead and 8,000 injured.

