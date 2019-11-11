Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq protesters close land crossing with Iran

November 11, 2019 at 12:34 pm | Published in: Iran, Iraq, Middle East, News
A tank of Iranian Army is deployed near Iraq-Iran border gate, in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on 3 October, 2017 [Feriq Fereç/Anadolu Agency]
Iraqi protesters in Maysan province have blocked roads leading to Al-Shayib border crossing with Iran and one of the province’s largest oil fields, a security source said yesterday.

Anadolu Agency quoted the source as saying that the protesters have closed the roads leading to the border crossing linking the province of Maysan and Iran, and set up roadblocks and set tyres on fire.

The source explained that “other protesters have blocked the roads leading to the Bazirgan oil field in Maysan”, noting that “the security forces did not intervene so far to reopen the roads blocked by the protesters”.

The developments come as part of the protesters’ efforts to shut down vital facilities in the country to pressure the government to respond to their demands.

Since 25 October Iraq has witnessed anti-establishment protests that left hundreds dead and more than 8,000 injured.

Many protesters denounce Iran’s growing influence in the country and its support for armed factions and powerful parties that have controlled the country’s capabilities for years.

