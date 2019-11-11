Saudi Arabia introduces new domestic worker rights

Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) has introduced new regulations for domestic workers, local media reported yesterday.

“HRC has introduced new related contractual, financial and health rights for the domestic workers in Saudi Arabia,” the commission said on Twitter.

The rights commission explained that it was “forbidden” to employ domestic workers in a job that “threatens their health, safety or dignity.”

HRC asserted that the domestic workers were entitled to “end-of-service benefits”, stressing that they were also entitled to a “weekly rest day” and providing “paid sick leave for one month each year”.

Last week, Bangladesh called for one of its nationals, who is employed as a domestic worker in the kingdom to be repatriated after she uploaded to Facebook a tearful video alleging sexual abuse at the hands of her Saudi employers.

According to official data, there were 2.5 million domestic workers in Saudi Arabia at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

