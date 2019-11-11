Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Tunisia: Ennahda nominates Ghannouchi as parliament speaker

November 11, 2019 at 12:08 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi greets people during a gathering within Nahda Movement's election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia's presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on 4 October 2019. [Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency]
Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi greets people during a gathering within Nahda Movement's election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia's presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on 4 October 2019. [Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency]
 November 11, 2019 at 12:08 pm

Tunisia’s Ennahda movement has announced that it has decided to nominate Rached Ghannouchi as speaker of the parliament.

Tunisian media quoted the chairman of Ennahda’s Shura Council, Abdelkarim Harouni, saying: “Ennahda insists on retaining its right to nominate the new Prime Minister from within the party, as well as the nomination of the movement’s President Rached Ghannouchi for the post of speaker of parliament.”

Ennahda won 52 seats in the October legislative elections.

The movement is expected to present its candidate to the president next week in order to officially assign him to form a government. So, if Ennahda fails to form a government in two months, the President of the Republic Kais Saied can appoint another person to perform the task. However, if the latter fails to obtain a majority, the president will be required to call for holding new elections.

READ: Tunisia’s new president is an independent, but he will have to work with the political parties 

Categories
AfricaNewsTunisia
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments