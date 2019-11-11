Tunisia: Ennahda nominates Ghannouchi as parliament speaker

Tunisia’s Ennahda movement has announced that it has decided to nominate Rached Ghannouchi as speaker of the parliament.

Tunisian media quoted the chairman of Ennahda’s Shura Council, Abdelkarim Harouni, saying: “Ennahda insists on retaining its right to nominate the new Prime Minister from within the party, as well as the nomination of the movement’s President Rached Ghannouchi for the post of speaker of parliament.”

Ennahda won 52 seats in the October legislative elections.

The movement is expected to present its candidate to the president next week in order to officially assign him to form a government. So, if Ennahda fails to form a government in two months, the President of the Republic Kais Saied can appoint another person to perform the task. However, if the latter fails to obtain a majority, the president will be required to call for holding new elections.

READ: Tunisia’s new president is an independent, but he will have to work with the political parties