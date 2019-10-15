New Tunisia president: We will support the just Palestine cause

Tunisia’s new President Kaies Saied said on Sunday that he “will work within the framework of the constitution and support the just causes, including that of Palestine.”

“The Tunisian people gave a lesson to the world, offering a new definition to the revolution. We are trying to build our new Tunisia based on trust and responsibility,” Saied told his supporters just a few minutes after the initial results of his presidential election were announced on Sunday evening.

“Thank you, the great people of Tunisia. Thank you, the free men and the free women of Tunisia from the bottom of the heart,” he said.

“Thank you to the great people of Tunisia because you are opening a new page in history, for a revolution with a new meaning, a revolution within the framework of the constitution,” he added.

“Our relations with others at home will be built upon trust and responsibility. The confidence between the rulers and the people must be restored and strengthened.”

READ: How two political outsiders defied all predictions in Tunisia’s second free elections