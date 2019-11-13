Jerusalemites protest against continuous Israel ‘aggression’

Palestinian citizens in Issawiya yesterday protested against the “continuous Israeli aggression.”

In a statement, they said that they have been subject to the “systematic” Israeli “aggression” since June.

The statement said that Mohammed Obeid, residents of Issawiya, was killed and more than 500 others were wounded during the ongoing Israeli offensive.

In addition, the statement said that scores of men, women and children were arrested while many more were called in for questioning by occupation forces.

At least ten buildings were demolished under the pretext that they were built without the impossible to obtain building permits and the owners of others have received demolition orders.

In the statement, the citizens said that schools had come under attack, stating that a student was arrested from his school and the headmaster and the guard of that school were beaten.

The neighbourhood has witnessed daily raids by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of summer.

