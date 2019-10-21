Israel arrests mother, 12-year-old son in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested a Palestinian mother and her 12-year-old son from the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya, the Palestine Prisoners’ Club reported.

According to the Prisoners’ Club, the Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Bustan Street in Issawiya and broke into the house of 12-year-old Mohammed Geith before arrested him and his mother.

During the same night, the Israeli occupation forces detained 12 Palestinians from Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces raid the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem every day and arrest scores of Palestinians, including many children.

Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli occupation forces arrested two brothers in the occupied West Bank and opened fire at one of them leaving him with a leg wound before arresting him.

