Egypt denies discussing invasion of Rafah with Israel

Egypt denied reports that it had discussed with Israel its plans to invade Rafah.

Diaa Rashwan, chairman of the State Information Service, categorically denied reports by a major American newspaper, claiming that there was a discussion with Israel regarding the Rafah invasion operation.

Rashwan asserted the firm Egyptian position that rejects this invasion, noting that it will lead to massacres, enormous human losses and widespread destruction; adding to the suffering Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have suffered for over 200 days.

He explained that Egypt’s repeated warnings had reached the Israeli side – from all channels. Cairo also highlighted its fears of the extremely negative repercussions such an invasion would have on the stability of the entire region.

Rashwan added that while Israel is contemplating this invasion, Egypt has continued its efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners of war, in addition to seeking the unrestricted entry of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, especially the northern area and Gaza City. He noted that Egypt is also working on evacuating more wounded and sick people out of Gaza, where the provision of almost all health services have stopped.

