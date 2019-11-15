Tunisia’s Ennahda party chooses candidate for prime minister 

Chairman of Ennahda Movement’s Shura Council Abdelkarim Harouni yesterday announced that the movement has chosen its prime ministerial candidate, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Harouni told reporters following a council session in Tunis that “the movement’s leader Rashid Ghannouchi will present Friday the candidate’s name to President Qais Saeid to formally task him with forming a new government.”

He pointed out that the decision on the candidate’s name came after consultations with political parties and national organisations, noting that the movement discussed ten people for the position.

On Wednesday, informed Tunisian sources told Anadolu that a majority of the proposed candidates for the position of PM are independent.

Ennahda movement won the parliamentary elections in October, making it the party tasked with forming a government.

