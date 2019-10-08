Ghannouchi: Ennahda won Tunisia’s legislative elections

The head of the Tunisian Ennahda Movement, Rached Ghannouchi, announced that his movement had achieved an “unquestionable victory” during the country’s legislative elections.

During a press conference held on Sunday evening, Ghannouchi vowed that Ennahda would seek the formation of a competent government. He added that they would support the government of the current Prime Minister Youssef Chahed so that the movement could form a partnership government.

“This is a new phase where the people have entrusted us, and we are willing to meet their expectations and harness all adequate effort,” said Gannouchi.

“We will consult with all our partners involved in the war against corruption and poverty, and will work to meet the most important goals of the Tunisian revolution, especially freedom, justice and employment.”