Ghannouchi: Ennahda won Tunisia’s legislative elections

October 8, 2019 at 4:14 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
TUNIS, TUNISIA - OCTOBER 4: Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi greets people during a gathering within Nahda Movement's election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia's presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on October 4, 2019. ( Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency )
The head of the Tunisian Ennahda Movement, Rached Ghannouchi, announced that his movement had achieved an “unquestionable victory” during the country’s legislative elections.

During a press conference held on Sunday evening, Ghannouchi vowed that Ennahda would seek the formation of a competent government. He added that they would support the government of the current Prime Minister Youssef Chahed so that the movement could form a partnership government.

“This is a new phase where the people have entrusted us, and we are willing to meet their expectations and harness all adequate effort,” said Gannouchi.

“We will consult with all our partners involved in the war against corruption and poverty, and will work to meet the most important goals of the Tunisian revolution, especially freedom, justice and employment.”

