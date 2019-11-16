Portuguese / Spanish / English

Eminent end of crisis between Qatar and other Gulf States

November 16, 2019 at 3:53 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE
Mutaz Essa Barshim of Kenya reacts after winning the Men's High Jump final race during the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 on October 04, 2019 in Doha, Qatar [Serhat Çağdaş / Anadolu Agency]
Signs of an eminent end for the crisis between Qatar and the other Gulf States have been emerging, likely through Kuwaiti mediation.

Kuwaiti newspaper, Al-Qabas, reported that the Kuwaiti Emir sent a message to the Saudi King, urging him to end the crisis.

There have been reports that athletes from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE are taking part in the Gulf Cup Tournament, to be organised by Qatar this month.

AFP reported that a Qatari delegation is planning to pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia in the coming few days.

According to Bloomberg, an informed source claims that the solution to the crisis is concentrated on reinstating Qatari-Saudi relations, hoping that this would end the UAE and Bahraini boycott.

