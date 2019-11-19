Palestine electric company to sue Israel following power cuts

Chairman of the Palestinian Energy Authority, Zafer Melhem, said yesterday the Palestinian electric company is preparing to prosecute its Israeli counterpart over plans to cut electricity in the occupied West Bank.

Speaking to the Voice of Palestine radio, Melhem said that the complaint against the Israeli electric company would be filed in the Israeli and international courts.

He said that the systematic Israeli electricity blackouts, which were approved by the Israeli government, are considered a violation of international law.

“It is not allowed to cut electricity to firms that serve more than a million people,” he said, blaming the Israeli company for any possible harm to the Palestinians as a result of this measure.

The PA, he added, is exerting efforts in order to reschedule the debts to the Israeli company and resolve the crisis.

