Egypt to build tunnel ‘under Suez Canal’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday announced that his country was building a new tunnel under the country’s Suez Canal.

“We have built four tunnels in Sinai Peninsula and are building a fifth,” Sisi told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit which was held in Germany’s Berlin.

“These infrastructure projects will be jointly administered by Egypt and Germany,” he pointed out.

Hailing the Egyptian-German partnerships, Sisi noted that there were “numerous partnerships with German energy companies.”

In May, Egypt inaugurated a number of tunnels linking Sinai to the cities of the Suez Canal and the country’s northern delta area.