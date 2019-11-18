Egypt sentences Libyan to death for attack on police patrol

An Egyptian military court yesterday sentenced a Libyan militant to death and 22 others to various prison terms over a 2017 attack on a police patrol in Bahariya Oasis in the Western Desert.

The court sentenced Abdul Rahim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mesmari, a Libyan citizen, to death and referred his papers to the Grand Mufti of Egypt.

Five others were handed life terms – two in absentia – and 17 defendants were jailed for terms ranging from three to 15 years. The court acquitted 30 defendants including one in absentia.

The nationalities of the other defendants were not made public and the trial was held in secret.

The incident dates back to October 2017 when a militant attack on a police patrol in the Bahariya Oasis in the Western Desert killed 16 security personnel and injured 13 others.

