Qatar brokers hostage swap between Taliban, Afghanistan government

The Taliban yesterday released American and Australian hostages in return for the release of three of its leaders who were being held by Afghan authorities, Al-Khaleej Online reported.

Police sources told AFP that the American and Australian hostages, who have been in the Taliban’s custody since 2016, were released and arrived in Nobhar governorate in the south of the country at 10am.

Both; American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, were evacuated by an American helicopter.

Reuters reported three Taliban leaders, who were part of the swap, arrived in Qatar.

Last Tuesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that his country would release two senior leaders from the Taliban and the leader of Haqqani Group in return for the release of the two Western hostages.

