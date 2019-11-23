Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan: ‘Halayeb and Shalateen are Sudanese, we will work to recover them’ 

Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, announced that his country will seek to recover Halayeb and Shalateen from Egypt, pointing out that the region is Sudanese and that the new leadership has not yet discussed this issue with the Egyptian leadership.

This is the first time that the chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan spoke about the issue of Halayeb and Shalateen to the media.

Al-Burhan avoided elaborating on this contentious issue with Egypt, giving only a brief answer to the Al-Jazeera broadcaster’s question: “are Halayeb and Shalateen Sudanese or Egyptian?”

Al-Burhan highlighted that this issue has occupied public opinion in Sudan, it has a lot of procedures that Sudan is working on and will continue to do so.

Egypt and Sudan have been at loggerheads over the Halayeb, Shalateen and Abu Ramad Triangle for six decades.

