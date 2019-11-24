Bahrain: GCC will never advocate regime change in Iran

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will never advocate a regime change in Iran, the Bahraini Foreign Minister said yesterday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“We in the GCC, as responsible countries, have never and will never advocate for regime change in Iran. We have never and will never interfere in Iran’s internal affairs,” Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said in a speech at the Manama Dialogue.

“We call upon Iran to pay more attention to its neighbours than other international relationships and to seeking peace with us,” he said.

The top Bahraini diplomat said Tehran can’t solve its problems with international community while ignoring the countries of the region.

“Their interests are here, among others,” he said.

Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Tehran in 2016, citing Iran’s interference in its internal affairs.

“We have experienced the full brunt of Iran’s interference for almost forty years. Despite periods of increased cooperation, and despite our numerous efforts over the years to have better relations, Iran just does not seem capable of viewing Bahrain as anything other than a target,” the Bahraini minister said.

The Gulf countries accuse Iran of interfering in their internal affairs, a claim denied by Tehran.

Iran has been rocked by protests since last week over a government decision to hike fuel prices, with Amnesty International saying more than 100 people have been killed in the unrest, while the government puts the death toll at only two.