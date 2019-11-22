Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran launches major air defence drill simulating war in Gulf

November 22, 2019
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agenc
Iranian military forces in Tehran, Iran, on 22 September 2019 [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
The Iranian armed forces today launched a major air defence drill codenamed “Guardians of Velayat’s Sky-98” in the northeastern province of Semnan, local media reported.

Air Defence Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said yesterday that the manoeuvres were being held across an area of some 416,000 square kilometres and will simulate a conflict in the Gulf, especially over the Strait of Hormuz.

“If the enemy intends to invade, attack or even infringe on our country’s skyline, which is one of our red lines, we can deal with it,” he said.

The manoeuvres come as tensions between Iran and the United States and Saudi Arabia persist in the Gulf region.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration informed Congress that it has deployed an additional 3,000 troops to the Middle East in a bid to counter the perceived growing threat posed by Iran.

