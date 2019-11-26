Egypt: Seven people sentenced to death over killing policemen

The Cairo Criminal Court on Monday ordered the execution of seven people convicted of killing eight police officers three years ago.

The court also sentenced three to 15 years in prison and 15 to 10 years, while seven others were acquitted in the same case, which is known by media as “Helwan Microbus Cell.”

According to press statements of legal source, who requested anonymity, this ruling is preliminary. It can be appealed before the Court of Cassation (the highest appeals court) within 60 days following the issuance of the reasons for the verdict.

The prosecution charged the defendants with accusations including “joining a terrorist group, possession of weapons and explosives, carrying out several terrorist attacks, and deliberately killing policemen.”

The case dates back to 8 May 2016 when a car carrying an officer and police secretaries from the Helwan police station was attacked in Helwan, north of the capital Cairo. The attack resulted in killing one officer and six secretaries.

In mid-November 2016, the Public Prosecutor referred the accused of trial, the first session of which was held in January 2017.

On 28 September, the Cairo Criminal Court referred the papers of seven defendants in the case to the state’s Mufti to obtain his religious opinion on whether or not to execute them. The court issued its ruling after receiving his approval.