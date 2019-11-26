Hamas denies members have faced charges in Saudi Arabia 

A member of Hamas’ political bureau Khalil Al-Hayya said members of the movement currently detained in Saudi Arabia do not face any charges.

“We feel sorry that Saudi Arabia, which embraced the Palestinian people and provided them with material support, and was an important station to support the [Palestinian] cause, detains in its prisons people who did not harm the kingdom’s security or tamper with it,” Al- Hayya said during an interview with Anadolu Agency yesterday.

The senior Hamas leader added that the movement’s detainees did not commit any crime except “sending aid to the poor in Gaza”.

Al-Hayya said he understands Saudi Arabia’s right to prosecute any person who works to harm state security and hoped that Riyadh will seek to resolve this “painful file on the social, national, religious and Islamic levels”.

He also refused to link his movement’s relationship with Iran with the strained relationship with Riyadh, stressing that Hamas “has maintained balanced relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran for decades, and has never established a relationship with one country at the expense of another”.

