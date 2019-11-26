Moncef Marzouki steps down from political life

In a video posted on his Facebook page, former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki announced his decision to withdraw from the presidency of Al-Harak party as well as from political life.

This comes following the release of the results of the recent presidential elections, in which he lost to the independent Kais Saied.

Marzouki added: “I will remain committed to all the issues of my people and my nation, which I will continue to serve in whatever ways possible and in different areas.”

Marzouki was the fourth president of the Republic of Tunisia, holding the post from 2011 to 2014. He is the first president in the Arab world to come to power democratically and hand it over democratically after the end of his term.

After winning the October election, Saied said: “The Tunisian people gave a lesson to the world, offering a new definition to the revolution. We are trying to build our new Tunisia based on trust and responsibility.”

