Syria Constitution Committee meeting stalled in Geneva

The meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, stalled on Tuesday, due to differences between the regime and opposition delegations on its agenda.

UN Special Representative for Syria Geir Pedersen’s spokesperson, Jennifer Fenton told reporters in Geneva that “the committee’s co-chairs have presented the UN envoy with proposals for the meeting’s agenda, but so far there has been no agreement on them”.

Read: Bennett threatens Gaza, Lebanon and Syria

“Pedersen continues his consultations with the co-chairs and hopes that the results of his consultations will lead to the continuation of the 45-member committee meetings,” she added.

“The UN envoy also continues his consultations with representatives of the guarantors of the Astana process, and hopes that the mini- Constitutional Committee will hold its meetings in Geneva,” she added.

Anadolu news agency reported that the co-chairs of the constitutional committee for the opposition, Hadi al- Bahra and the regime Ahmad al- Kuzbari have arrived at the UN headquarters earlier for further consultations.