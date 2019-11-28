Algerian judges threaten to resume strike

Algeria’s National Union of Judges threatened in a statement on Tuesday to resume its strike “in a harsher way”, as the justice minister has renounced his obligations towards the strikers, in return for ending the judges’ unprecedented strike, which almost paralysed the activities of the country’s courts.

The statement, which was forwarded to the media announced: “The minister has reneged on the agreement regarding the way to address the grievances and enforced a de facto policy before of the permanent office of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary,” reported Sky News.

The statement added: “The minister has insisted on his historical injustice which will demonstrate to him in the coming days and months the repercussions of what happened, as the snowball will increase in size and rigidity and its next movement will be devastating.”

The judges went on a general strike on 27 October, which almost paralysed all the Algerian courts. The strikers also staged sit-ins and demonstrations, although the law prohibits them from absenting from work.

On 6 November, the National Union of Judges suspended the strike after reaching an agreement with the government to reconsider the decision to relocate about 3000 judges.

The Supreme Judicial Council, chaired by the President of the Republic, includes the Minister of Justice, the President of the Supreme Court and the Attorney General. Thus, the Council is responsible for appointing, transferring, promoting, and disciplining judges.

Following its recent meeting chaired by Justice Minister Belkacem Zeghmati, The Supreme Judicial Council announced that it would “examine the grievances submitted by the judges, and decided to accept 189 out of 1454 complaints, while rejecting the requests for lack of validity”, reported Algeria’s official news agency

Since 22 February, Algeria has witnessed an unprecedented protest movement against the regime, which has escalated since the start of the presidential election campaign scheduled for 12 December.

It is noted that judges play a vital role in the electoral process by chairing electoral commissions in the country’s constituencies.