Algeria rejects attempts to interfere in its internal affairs

Algeria’s Minister of Communication and government spokesman, Hassen Rabehi said Tuesday that his country rejects any attempt to interfere in its internal affairs, calling on all partners to respect this principle.

The Algerian minister made the remarks following reports that the European Parliament has scheduled a meeting to discuss the situation in Algeria

“The EU and all our foreign partners are well aware that Algeria adheres to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and does not accept any interference in its internal affairs,” Rabehi said.

He added that Algeria’s relations with the EU are strategic and very important and include all sectors, noting that the EU and Algeria are aware of this strategic nature and will not allow it to be undermined by parliamentarians who do not appreciate the importance of those relations.