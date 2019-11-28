Egypt appoints new governors, ‘anticipates cabinet reshuffle’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday appointed 16 new provisional governors and 23 deputies, including the governors of the coastal cities of Alexandria and Marsa Matrouh.

Local media reported that 11 of the new governors held senior security or army roles prior to their appointment.

Youm7 quoted official sources as saying that the move had come ahead of an “anticipated cabinet reshuffle within the coming few days.” The sources pointed out that the reshuffle would involve “10 changes, including heath, supply and education ministers.”

The presidential decision is due to undergo a vote by parliament before coming into effect. A vote is also expected for the renewal of the Central Bank governor’s tenure for another four years.

This the fourth time that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has changed governors. The first took place in February 2015, the second in February 2017 and the third in August 2018. The move is also the eighth since the 2011 January revolution.

