To avoid export controls, Spain company classed military ships for Morocco as rescue vessels

Spanish shipping company Rodman has been selling military vessels as civilian ships in an effort to avoid arms exports controls, media sources have said.

Many of these ships were sent to the Moroccan navy between 2007 and 2010, for use in fishing grounds in Western Sahara, a Spanish newspaper and Moroccan newspapers reported.

These Rodman 101s are assumed to have been exported as “naval vessels” or “naval rescue” vessels, although they are equipped with a 12.7mm machine gun. According to Spanish and European legislation vessels with military equipment are subject to special procedures when exported.

Rodman did not respond to Spanish newspaper El Diario’s request for comment.

The sales of these vessels to Morocco are not reflected in the records of military export with the Spanish Ministry of State for Trade, nor in the data of the tax authority.

Records show that only “maritime or rescue ships” were provided to Morocco.

READ: Morocco-Spain railway to be launched ‘soon’